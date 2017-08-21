Michael Amos Burchfield

Mike, a native of Kingsport, was born on April 16, 1948 to the late Amos Worth and Nora Mae McDaniel Burchfield. He was an only child, but, from early childhood, considered Randy and Jimmy Fleenor as his brothers.

Mike was a 1966 graduate of Boones Creek High School. Mike was a retired construction electrician and a member of IBEW Local 934 since October 1968. His favorite pastimes, other than work, work, work, included driving his antique cars, gardening, playing spades, and telling stories.

Mike entrusted his prized possessions to his wife of 37 years, Debbie, and sons, Joe (Ann) Hoff and Greg (Sharon) Hoff for their care. In addition to his wife and sons, those left to cherish his memory include: grandchildren Haley, Riley, Sophie, Will, Cole, Sam, and Ethan Hoff, all of whom he was so proud; sisters-in-law, Alecia (David) Edwards, Cecile (Rey) Torres; and brothers-in-law Richard Keesecker, Anthony (Melissa) Keesecker, and Mark (Sharon) Keesecker

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mountain States Hospice and to Dr. Jason McKinney and Dr. Gene LeSage.

The family will gather to greet friends on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 9:00AM at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN with Mr. David Ensminger, celebrant officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45AM. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:40AM. Active pallbearers will be Randy Fleenor, Jimmy Fleenor, Joey Greene, Tom Patterson, Joe Hoff, and Greg Hoff. Those serving as honorary pallbearers include Ray Keys, David Edwards, and Dick Oatman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 800-805-5856, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Burchfield family.