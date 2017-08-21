Joan Elizabeth Belvin Blackwell

She was born in Chattanooga in 1978, and later moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where she attended Oak Ridge High School. She was captain of her High School Color Guard and an active member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

She studied at East Tennessee State University, where she met her husband, Nathan. They married August 1, 2000. After college, the family moved to Cleveland, TN, where she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She worked at Amazon in Chattanooga as a learning supervisor.

She is survived by her dedicated caregiver and loving husband, Nathan; beloved son, William; parents, William Mark and Debra Belvin of Oak Ridge; parents-in-law, Paul and Janet Blackwell of Cleveland; along with many other family members and numerous close friends.

The family will receive friends between 2 and 4pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church (4452 Bates Pike SE, Cleveland, TN 37323) on Wednesday, August 23rd immediately followed by a celebration of life service at 4pm. The Reverend Johnathon Powell will officiate. Pallbearers are David Lane, Chris Morgan, John Morse, Jason Phipps, Roger Thompson, and John Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Hospice of Chattanooga (4411 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416).

You are invited to share a personal memory of Joan or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.