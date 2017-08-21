Dewey Comer Broyles

A native of Sullivan County, he was a son of the late Henry Luther & Senia Comer Broyles. He had lived most of his life in Elizabethton. Dewey served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired employee of North American Rayon Corporation. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was the second of eleven children. Dewey loved working in his blueberries. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Fred and Preston Broyles.

Survivors include Two Sisters: Norma Sheffield, Elizabethton and Edith Scalf, Watauga. Five Brothers: Robert Floyd Broyles, Raymond Broyles, Haskel Broyles and Conley Broyles all of Elizabethton and Beryl Broyles, Abingdon, Virginia. Several Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday August 23, 2017 in the Crumley Cemetery, Bluff City. Music will be provided by Mack & Edna Presnell. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

