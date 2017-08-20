He leaves his wife of 62 years, Ann Shriver Moore, to cherish his memory along with his sister Zelle Buckner of Birmingham, AL; brother Hugh Moore (June), of Cumming Georgia; his daughter Carol Ann Moore Coyle (Brent) of Weaverville, NC; his son Bill Moore, Jr. (Nancy) of Gastonia, N.C.; grandsons, Will Moore III (Alexandra), and Dave Moore (fiancée Allison); granddaughters, Brie, Blaine, and Brenna Coyle; and a host of nieces, nephews and their children, all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Christian Coyle, and many beloved family members with whom he is no doubt reunited.

Known as Billy, Bill, Dad, Pops, Gramps, Mr. Moore or the Colonel, he built model airplanes, flew almost anything with wings or rotors, fished, hunted, golfed, taught Sunday School, sang, played the harmonica and ukelele (before it was popular), painted with oils and acrylics, was a photographer, crafted stained glass, played cards and in duplicate bridge, as with the rest, was a true Life Master. As fine a role model as one might find, the Colonel’s patience, wisdom, and virtue touched everyone who met and instantly came to know him. Gramps taught generations of his family to treat everyone with love and respect, regardless of perceived differences. Bill lived his life and faced his death with "courage, deep faith and the certainty of Jesus in his heart" as God’s message to him.

A service to celebrate the bountiful life of William Everett Moore will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia, North Carolina. The family will receive visitors following the service. Burial with full military honors will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local national cemetery for grounds upkeep. McLean funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moore family; messages may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com .