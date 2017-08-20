Nehemiah Blanton

Ms. Blanton was born August 9, 1930 in Marion, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Naomi Blanton, one granddaughter Sabrina Vaught, and her brothers and sisters.

Ms. Blanton attended the Watauga Square Apartment Center of Johnson City for church services.

She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Roy and Faye Vaught, of Greeneville, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Monica Anderson, of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Cheryl Griffin, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Gabriel and Rodney Vaught, also of Greeneville, Tennessee, and seven great grandchildren; two brothers C.L. Blanton of Johnson City, Tennessee, Zee Blanton of Knoxville, Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 6-8 pm, at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel in Johnson City, Tennessee. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. http://www.birchettemortuary.com 423-926-6013