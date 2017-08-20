Born on February 19, 1962 in Erwin, she was a daughter of Annelle Richardson Donaldson of Toledo, OH and the late Bob Donaldson. Lisa was free spirited, and very likable, and a loving wife and mother. She was a great cook, and loved foraging for wild herbs. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Erwin Presbyterian church and was employed for 25 years at A. O. Smith (formerly American Water Heater) where she was a press operator. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother “Granny Rose” and her grandfather, “Guy”.

Lisa D. Hollifield has left behind to cherish her memory: Husband: David E. Hollifield of Erwin, Daughter: Shannon Crandall and her husband Chris, Sister: Leslie Uhlman and her husband Norm, Brother: Rob Donaldson and his wife Amy, all of Toledo, OH, Step Daughter: Ashley Nicole Hollifield of Erwin,

Grandson: Colbie Skylar Rogers, And several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jason Colinger for his special care, and to Tina Hollifield for her care and support.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lisa D. Hollifield in a memorial service at 1:00PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home, with Rev. Charlie Foster officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 noon and continue until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hosptial, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lisa D. Hollifield through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.