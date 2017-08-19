Shirley Mae Carver Lones

A native of Jonesborough, TN, she was a daughter of the late Sherman Robert and Reba Goff Carver. Mrs. Lones worked at PharmaCell, and retired from Texas Instruments. Following retirement, Mrs. Carver and her husband owned and operated Bailey & Ferguson Lock Company. She was of the Baptist Faith. Shirley was a very loving mother and grandmother. She will always be loved and will never be forgotten.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lones was preceded in death by her husband, John Edgar Lones; a daughter, Beverly Jean Sexton; a sister, Paula Good; and a brother, Freddie Carver.

Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Shell and husband Bud, Johnson City, Barbara Greer and husband Dennis, Marion, VA, Karen Lones and Michael, Johnson City, Ginger Hardin, Elizabethton, and Sandra Carver, Johnson City; a son, John Lones and Kim, Johnson City; nine grandchildren, Justin Whitehead, Lekisha Roper, Jamie Greer and wife Kristen, Jonathan Shell, Jessica Fraser, Jason Greer and wife LeAnn, Brooke Whitehead and husband Daniel, Josh Hardin, and Jake Lones; six great grandchildren, Lexie, Chloe, Allana, Keily, Rhyamiah, and Devon; three sisters, Rhonda Collins, Geraldine Tester, Piney Flats, Linda Hicks, Jonesborough; three brothers, Billy Carver and Larry Carver, both of Jonesborough, Cecil Carver, Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews survive; special friends, Betty Hicks and Di Woodby; special caregiver, Jayne Edens.

The funeral service for Mrs. Lones will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, August 21, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:35 P.M. Tuesday to travel together to the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Lones family. (423) 928-6111