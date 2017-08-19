Sharon Gail Pilkton

A native of Fort Knox, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Joe Ray and Ruth Ellen Morgan Saylor. She was a member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church. Sharon was a selfless caring individual and loved her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, J.B. and Roxiee Morgan; paternal grandparents, William and Josie Saylor; brother, Joe Ray Saylor, Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Apryl Potter and husband Lynn, Shawna Lovelace, all of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Dakota, Cheyenne, and McKenna Potter; a sister, Kathi Couch, Johnson City; a nephew, Ethan Couch and wife Kayla, Gray, TN; a great grand nephew, Roman Couch, Gray, TN; and her furry grandchildren, Butters and Shasha also survive.

The funeral service for Sharon will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, August 22 from the sanctuary of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Birchfield, Rev. Bill Greer, and Rev. Richard Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:30 until 1:30 at the church.

The graveside service will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Pilkton family. (423) 928-6111