GRAY - Martha June Jenkins Calloway, born August 13, 1933, passed away August 19, 2017.

She was 84 years old.

June was a life-long resident of Gray Station, TN. She excelled at gardening, cooking and creativity in a variety of arts and crafts. She loved to socialize with family and friends believing wholeheartedly in the importance of both. She was attending Gray United Methodist Church upon the onset of her illness.

June is survived by her husband, Tom, of 60 years, daughters Mitzi Calloway of Jonesborough, Carol Calloway Incorvaia and husband Mike of Hendersonville, TN.,sister, Jane Hamilton and husband Bill of Gray,grandchildren, Cate Karczmarczyk of Chattanooga, Thomas Karczmarczyk of Gray, Samantha, Natalie, and Julie Incorvaia of Hendersonville and Sydney Incorvaia of Chattanooga, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Family will receive friends Sunday from 12-2:00p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Gene Lasley officiating.

Graveside service to follow at Gray Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions made be made to Gray United Methodist Church- 2108 Oak Street, Gray TN. 37615

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the Calloway Family.