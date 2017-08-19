Aerial is the infant daughter of Kelsey Shelton and Joshua Rogers. She was full of attitude and very strong. She left footprints on every heart. She loved listening to her father and being held by her mother. Aerial is preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, Gordon O. Shelton and Jimmy B. Rogers, and her great-grandmother, Genevieve Rogers.

In addition to her parents, Aerial Marie Rogers leaves behind to cherish her memory: Great-grandparents: Pauline Shelton, of Flag Pond; Sandy Barlow Horton, of Erwin; Vernon Lee Barlow, of Oxford, PA; Louise Tipton, of Johnson City; Grandparents: Jimmy B. Rogers, Jr. and wife Jacy, of Erwin; Gordon “Buddy” Shelton, II, of Flag Pond; Eva Denise Shelton, of Greeneville; Uncles: Brandon Barlow and wife Rebecca, of Unicoi; Jacob Shelton, of Greeneville; Aunt: Ciara B. Rogers, of Erwin; Great-uncle: Dakota Brackins, of Erwin; Great-aunts: Brenda Snyder, of Johnson City; Sheila Littleton, of Kingsport; Stephanie Gentry, of Erwin; Lisa Potter, of Unicoi; Michelle Tipton, of Erwin; Several cousins.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the NICU staff at Johnson City Medical Center.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Aerial Marie Rogers in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 21, 2017 at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM, and will continue until service time. A committal service will be held Tuesday, August 22 2017, at 11:00 AM in Harris Cemetery, 121 Scenic View Road, Flag Pond. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral by 10:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Joshua Rogers and Brandon Barlow. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Bowman, Josh Bowman and Christopher White.

