Sharon J. Hall

Mrs. Hall was born on December 11, 1951 in Kingsport, TN, the daughter of Norma Kilday Jones and the late William Paul Jones. She lived most of her adult life in Fall Branch. Mrs. Hall had been employed by Eastman Chemical for the last several years where she enjoyed working with her many wonderful co-workers and friends. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church where she served as assistant organist and pianist, and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Stanley Hall of Fall Branch; mother, Norma Kilday Jones of Fall Branch; mother-in-law, Frances Hall of Limestone; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, C. Todd Hall and Lisa Hall of Fall Branch, and J. Chad Hall and Becky Hall of Gray; 5 special grandchildren, who were the loves of her life, Calli Rose Hall and Skylar Christine Hall of Fall Branch, Madelyn Renee Hall, Benjamin Todd Hall, and Kathryn Paige Hall of Gray; her sister, Deborah Craft and brother-in-law, Ryland G. Craft III of Kennesaw, GA; 2 special nephews, J. Tyler Craft of Atlanta and Jordan T. Craft of Nashville; and one very special great-niece, Kinsley Craft of Atlanta.

The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 p.m. and from 6-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th at Oak Hill Baptist Church and at anytime at the home, 17200 Kingsport Highway, Fall Branch. Services will follow the visitation at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Victor Wallace and Rev. Carl Strickler officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21st at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Grant, Bryan Davenport, Ryland Craft, Charlie Outlaw, Gentry Ferguson and Chad Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Haren, Tyler Craft and Jordan Craft.

Those desiring may make contributions to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 2501 Hwy 81 N., Jonesborough, TN 37659.

