Ila Atchley Varnell

Ila was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Oliver Joshua and Lola Mae McKinnyen Atchley. Ila lived in Johnson City for 56 years, until recently, when she was taken to be cared for closer to her son following a sudden illness. She was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City and worked at Belk. In addition to her parents, Ila was preceded in death by: her husband, Willie K. Varnell; three brothers, Mervin Atchley, Wendell Atchley and Alvin “Sonny” Atchley; and one sister, Reva Atchley Davis.

Survivors include: one son, Lyle Michael Varnell and his wife Kathleen, of Gloucester, VA; two grandchildren, Hannah Varnell, of Raleigh, NC and Matthew Varnell, of Gloucester, VA; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ila’s life may be remembered and honored through a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Varnell family.