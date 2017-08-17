He was born in Alabama but had been a resident of Johnson City since 1936. He was a son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Clarence A. McGillen, Sr., formerly from Johnson City. He had been a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church since 1955 and had served as a Board of Trustees and Administrative Board member. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. He retired from Eastman Kodak Company in 1987 as a Chemist/Market Supervisor after 36 years of service. A veteran with 53 years of military service, Mr. McGillen served as a Senior Cryptographer in the U. S. Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict with duty stations at The Pentagon and in Newfoundland. After his discharge from the Air Force, he served for 32 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard, retiring as a Colonel. In 1988, he began his service in the Tennessee State Guard and was promoted to Brigadier General before his retirement in 2005. His military awards included: the Legion of Merit, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Tennessee National Guard Distinguished Service Medal, and a number of service ribbons.

Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Jane Bolton McGillen; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda McGillen Clark and Dr. Andrew Clark, Johnson City; one sister, Mrs. Jane McGillen McCullough and her husband Rev. Edward McCullough, San Juan Capistrano, CA; one granddaughter, Dr. Shelley Patterson and her husband Adam Patterson, Maryville, TN, a special cousin Bill Salin; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Clarence A. McGillen, Jr. and George F. McGillen.

The family of William D. McGillen will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Pastor Mark Gooden and Pastor Doug Grove-DeJarnett. The committal service will follow Saturday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: Ken Curtis, Wayne Lambert, James Rhein, Lewis Wexler, Sr., David Jenkins, Jr., Larry Crigger, Ron Laws and Marion White. Honorary pallbearers will be: Glen Arwood, Dr. Paul E. Brown, Jr., David Jenkins and Tom Zollman.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff on 2500, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Brown, Jr., and the physicians and care team.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the McGillen family via www.morrisbaker.com.