W.A. “Bill” Morrison, Sr.

Bill was born March 12, 1940 in Gary, West Virginia to the late Emily and William Morrison. He grew up in Castlewood, Virginia. As a young man he joined the Merchant Marines and later joined the James H. Drew Carnival. He spent years after working at Heritage Products in Indiana, where he retired. After retirement, he moved to Tennessee. He spent the last two years at the Center on Health and Aging in Erwin, TN.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Morrison, Johnson City; son, William Morrison, Jr. and wife Chelsea, Johnson City; a daughter, Alice Reynolds and husband Stormy, Elizabethton; grandchildren, Emily Morrison, Johnson City, Xavier Morrison and Thorian Reynolds, both of Elizabethton; step-sons, Guy Cox and Ricky Cox.

The memorial service for Mr. Morrison will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Wade officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home.

