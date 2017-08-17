The family will receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee. A Memorial Service for Dr. Thomas Rhea Peake will follow at 4:00PM and will be officiated by Dr. Errol Rohr and Rev. Charles Echols.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. William J. Wade and John S. Gaines and King College history majors everywhere.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Peake/Wade Scholarship Fund at King University, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com . Dr. Peake and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.