Jerry Whitson, 73, retired from American Water Heater (formerly Morflow), after 30 years of service. He has been an honorary family member of the Williams family for 3 generations. He has been a faithful member of Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center for two years, and faithful attendee for four years. Jerry will be greatly missed.

The family of Jerry Whitson and the Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center family would like to announce the Memorial Service for Jerry Whitson, Friday, August 18, 2017 at 6:00pm, at 906 Grover Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.