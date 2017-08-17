Donna Lee Moore Puckett

She was a Carter County native. Donna was a graduate of Happy Valley High School where she was a member of the Volleyball Team. She was retired due to disability from Broad Street Hair Design. She was a member of East Fairview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Butch Puckett, who died September 18, 2014 and a brother: Gary Moore.

Survivors include Two Daughters: Carla Reeser and husband Clinton, Johnson City and Jeannie Puckett, of the home. Her Parents: Carl & Vad a Buckles Moore. Three Grandchildren: Sydney Puckett, Madison Puckett and Kinsley Reeser. A Brother: Carl Wayne Moore, Elizabethton. Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the Patton-Simmons Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Street officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Christopher Smith and the Staff of the ER, Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Denine Williams and the staff of E.N.T. Associates and Missy Estep.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Puckett family.