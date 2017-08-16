Thomas Rhea Peake

He was preceded in death by his parents Mattie Jane and Charles B. Peake; his brothers, Lawrence and Charles Peake; his sisters, Violet, Buelah Rose and Cleo Yoakum; and his cherished daughter, Teresa Lynn Peake Foulke.

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Ann Collins Peake; son in law Stewart Bartow Foulke III of Johnson City, children Deborah Ann Denney and spouse Larry of Blountville; Barbara Kae Roark and spouse Wm. Rowland of Knoxville; Beverly Rae Moore and spouse Joe of Bristol; Thomas R. Peake, II and spouse Joi Elizabeth of Winston-Salem, NC; and D. Claudette Decker and spouse Brett of Jonesborough; and thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sisters: Dorothy Cline of Rock Hill, SC; Wilma Blake of Winter Haven, FL; Peggy Keith of Richmond, VA; and Darla Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK.

Dr. Peake was a life-long scholar, graduating with distinction from Burton High School, King College, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the University of North Carolina. In 1957, he represented his home state of Virginia at Boys’ Nation and was elected President by his peers. He began preaching at age 16 and served churches his entire life which included Pound Presbyterian Church in Pound, VA, Sunrise Baptist Church in Bristol, TN, First Baptist Church in Bristol, VA, Shady Valley Presbyterian Church in Shady Valley, TN, and Mountain City Presbyterian Church in Mountain City, TN. A distinguished professor and historian, he taught thousands of students at King College, led study tours in the U.S. and abroad, and authored numerous books and articles. A talented singer, musician and dancer, he loved music and performing for congregations, friends and family. He was inducted to the J.I. Burton High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

For their excellent care of Dr. Peake, the family would like to thank his primary physician Dr. Amanda C. Stoltz; Drs. Butler and Poohbalasingham and the staff of the Fresenius clinics in Kingsport and in Bristol.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee. A Memorial Service for Dr. Thomas Rhea Peake will follow at 4:00PM and will be officiated by Dr. Errol Rohr and Rev. Charles Echols.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. William J. Wade and John S. Gaines and King College history majors everywhere.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Peake/Wade Scholarship Fund at King University, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com .