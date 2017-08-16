Sharon Montgomery Pipkin

Sharon was born in Cleveland, OH to Robert Joseph and Judith Rose Thompson Montgomery.

In 1977, Sharon graduated from Science Hill High School, where she excelled in band. She then went on to study music at ETSU, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Later, Sharon received her PHR from Vanderbilt University.

Sharon was head of HR for Levi Strauss, in Johnson City and then Mountain City, and later Morflo Industries in Chattanooga. Most recently, she worked for Sprint and Century Link. For many years, Sharon expressed her true passion for art through being the general manager and a Graphic Artist at BJ’s Best Sports and American Screen Designs. She was incredibly talented and excelled in her career.

She was a member of AME National Organization (Association for Manufacturing Excellence) and served on the Governor’s Board and Employment Security for 8 years. Sharon coached girl’s soccer and loved many sports including: softball, UT football, and especially fishing.

Sharon was a talented musician, playing several different instruments. She also was a vocalist and sang in Sweet Adelines chorus with her mother for 17 years, competing internationally with Greater Richmond Chorus and Smoky Mountain Harmony of Knoxville.

In addition to her parents, survivors include: her husband, Jim Pipkin; two daughters, Erica Workman Magee and her husband Travis and Brittany Workman Mitchell and her husband Joe; four grandchildren, Aiden, Tanner, Cali and Emmy Jean; one sister, Cathy Spencer; two brothers, Bob Montgomery and his wife Jenanne and Thomas Montgomery; several beloved nephews and cousins; two wonderful step-sons; and several wonderful step-grandchildren.

The family of Sharon Pipkin will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 18, 2017 at Walnut Christian Church. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 PM with Mr. Paul King leading.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Christian Church, 2318 S. Greenwood Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Pipkin, Montgomery and Workman families via www.morrisbaker.com .

