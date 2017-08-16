Richard “Rick” James Hyder

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Harless and Pastor Joseph Harless officiating. Military graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

