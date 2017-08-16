He was born March 10, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, son of Robert and Alice (Schmidt) Lewis. Dick served with the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Engineering. He was a lifelong, dedicated Ohio State Buckeye. He worked as an engineer for the likes of Boeing, Lorain, Euclid, Rigid, and finished his career retiring from General Electric in 1992.

Dick lived a full rewarding life of family, outdoor adventures, community and church activities. He was a Boy Scout leader, coached youth sports for his three sons teams and was always their most encouraging fan. He loved to downhill and cross county ski, hike, pilot gliders, sail boats, run marathons, square dancing, golf and complete home projects. He served as both a deacon and elder for churches that he attended over many years.

Survived by his loving, devoted and caring wife Gloria, sons Bruce (Carol) and Russ (Judy), and step children Karen (Jim), David (Patti), and Doug (Edith) and preceded in death by son Brad (Sue), and step son Daniel (Heidi). He passed along his work ethic and joy for adventurous activities and travel to his grand children and great grand children. Surviving siblings include Leah, Irma (Paul), Mary, Jo and Carol. Sister Betty and brother Bill preceded him in death.

A Memorial Service will be held in honor of Dick on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at 3pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604, a reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Covenant Presbyterian.