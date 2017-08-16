Judi was born in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Russell Lee Rexrode, Sr. and Janet Marie (Waggy) Greene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bobby R. Greene.

Judi was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed working in flowers, sewing and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sisters, Wanda Sue Hunter and husband Larry Wayne, Frances Ann Miller and husband Teddy, and Jennifer Earp and husband Scotty, all of Elizabethton; two brothers, Daniel Rexrode and Russell L. Rexrode, Jr., both of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Judith “Judi” Rexrode will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Dr. Kenneth Jordan, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Sounds of Victory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday; or at the residence of her sisters, Wanda Hunter or Frances Miller, at any time.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jonathan “John” Rexrode, Russell Rexrode, Jr., Daniel Rexrode, Larry Mink, Josh Munday and Howell Wiseman.

