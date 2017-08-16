He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of the late Dewey and Marie Strickland Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a World War II veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. He then worked for Interstate Foundry, Johnson City Foundry then worked for White’s Foods for thirteen years. Mr. Hughes was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Elizabethton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Janey Fletcher Hughes in 2004; a son, Jack H. Hughes.

Survivors include a son, Charlie John Hughes and Sandra of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Jack R. Hughes and wife, Sandy of Johnson City and Matthew J. Hughes of Elizabethton; a great grandson, Hunter Jack Hughes.

Funeral services for Mr. Hughes will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 20, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Minister Michael Klaus officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Graveside services with Military Honors accorded by the Elizabethton American Legion will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank a special friend, Chrystal Raney for the love and care she provided for Jack.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245