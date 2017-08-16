Gregory D. Richard

He was born December 21, 1956 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late C.D. and Ann Blackburn Richard. Gregory was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Raytheon. He was a member of Avoca Christian Church. Gregory loved racing, motorcycles, and bluegrass music.

He is survived by his significant other of 44 years, Kathy Boone; aunt, Yvonne “Cricket” Proffit; beloved pet, Caleb; and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at Mountain View Cemetery with Minister Bob Robinson and Bobby Shelley officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

