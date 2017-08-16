logo

no avatar

Gregory D. Richard

• Today at 2:13 PM

BRISTOL - Gregory D. Richard, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at his residence.

He was born December 21, 1956 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late C.D. and Ann Blackburn Richard. Gregory was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Raytheon. He was a member of Avoca Christian Church. Gregory loved racing, motorcycles, and bluegrass music.

He is survived by his significant other of 44 years, Kathy Boone; aunt, Yvonne “Cricket” Proffit; beloved pet, Caleb; and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at Mountain View Cemetery with Minister Bob Robinson and Bobby Shelley officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.