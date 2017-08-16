David Michael “Hagar” Barnett

He was a Carter County native. He formerly was employed in the Electrical work and was a factory worker. He attended Charity Hill Free Will Baptist Church. David was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather, Foyster Dale Barnett and his Maternal Grandmother: Lucy Freeman Vines.

Survivors include his Parents: Michael & Judy Vines Barnett, Elizabethton. His Brother: Foyster Barnett of the home. His Paternal Grandmother: Ethel Barnett, Elizabethton. His Maternal Grandfather: Paul Vines, Hickory, North Carolina. Several aunts, uncles & cousins.

The family will have a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 208 Sunset Drive, Suite 356, and Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Barnett family