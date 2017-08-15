Ruth was hired at Tennessee Eastman Company in 1943 and worked in several departments, including the yarn plant, mail room, and personnel before retiring from the Credit Union in 1985 to care for her mother. She loved gardening, quilting, cooking, and baking. She was known for her jams and jellies and one never left her house without Ruth sending along something to eat.

She was a charter member of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church and a faithful member there for over thirty years. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have visited many foreign countries. She will be forever remembered by many as a woman of great beauty, style, and grace.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruby Dickenson; her brother, Carl Junior Cox; and nephew, Keith Cox.

She is survived by her niece, Donna Cox Briggs and husband, Mike; nephews, Jeff Cox, Glen Land and wife, Linda and Ron Dickenson and wife, Anita; great-nieces, Heather Briggs Swiney and husband, Jason and Eadie Dickenson; great-nephews, Jason Spoon, Eddie Land, Johnnie Land, Tim Land and wife, Sharon and Will Dickenson; great-great niece, Belle Ford; great-great nephews, Matt Land and wife, Megan and Tyler Land and wife, Amanda; and one great-great-great nephew, Carsten Land.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Colonial Heights for their loving care given to Ruth over the past several years.

The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Gray Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Virginia Ruth Cox.