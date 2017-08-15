Tara L. Trent

A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of Roger and Sandra Ward Trent. Tara was a graduate of David Crockett High School and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved ballroom dancing and also served as a ballroom dancing instructor. Tara played soccer for the City of Johnson City, and loved writing short stories. She was well loved by everyone who knew her, and will be greatly missed.

Survivors in addition to her parents include her daughter, Takara Louise Trent; brother, Jonathan Edward Trent; aunts and uncles Lori and Allen Trent, Shelby Wishon, Randy and Tina Ward, Ricky and Pauline Ward, Jeffrey and Brittany Ward. Tara was engaged to Terry Ford. Terry and Tara loved one another very much and loved her child, Takara. Several nieces and nephews also survive

The funeral service for Tara will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 17, 2017 in the East chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Danny Banks. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset the funeral expense.

