Ruby Moffitt Parker

A native of Buladean, NC she was the daughter of the late Edward and Martha Moffitt. She loved gardening, canning and attending Church and Bible Study. A great deal of her time was unconditional love to many of us.

In addition to her parents Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Lonas Parker and sister Ruth Street. She is survived by her brother and his wife, John Charles and Maudine Moffitt of Sarasota, FL; seven nieces and nephews who loved her very much, along with many special cousins and lifelong friends.

Graveside services will be held at Garland Parker Cemetery in Buladean, NC Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 3:00PM with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family.