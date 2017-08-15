Rosa Mae Gilbert Sams

A native of Erwin she was a daughter of the late Earl & Ethel Honeycutt Gilbert. Mrs. Sams was retired from the Raytheon Corporation, Bristol. She was a member of the King Springs Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years: Mitchell Sams, a son-in-law: John P. Bouton and a brother: Roscoe Higgins.

Survivors include One Son: Roscoe “Bud” Sams & wife Becky, Johnson City, Six Daughters: Dolores White & husband Junior and Charlotte Morris both of Johnson City, Pat Jarrett & husband Tommy, Roan Mountain, Nancy Whirledge & husband Al, Lois Bouton & Sherry Wilson all of Elizabethton. 29 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. Her sisters-in-law: Launa Sams Merritt, Trula Sams Fortner, Anna Sams Renfro and Selma Sams Perry.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday will be: Bill White, Joey Sams, Travis Sams, Keith Sams, Mitchell Bouton, Darrell Bouton, David Sams and Allen Dial. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Codi Stewart, Wesley Stewart, Nathaniel San Stewart, Jeff McCauley and Jack McCauley.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Courtyard Senior Living for all the love and care shown to our mother. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit at the residence of her children. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sams family.