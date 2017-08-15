Melvin C. Goulds

He was born June 12, 1932 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. He spent most of his adult life in Johnson City, Tennessee where he was a General Contractor and owner of Pipers Incorporated.

Mel was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served in the Korean War. He also served a number of years in the National Guard. He was a member of the United Emmaus Community of Johnson City. Mel loved hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and playing golf. He truly enjoyed the mountain area of Blowing Rock, North Carolina where he and Carol spent several wonderful summers. He was fond of attending care shows in his 1932 Ford Hot Rod Car. He was known as Mr. Fix It because he truly could fix anything. Mel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales where he served the Lord through Mission trips to Guatemala, Honduras, and Lynch Kentucky. He also served the Lord by building many handicap access ramps and participated in numerous other projects for those in need. He loved his Lord and loved sharing his faith.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years that he adored, Carolyn Goulds, as well as his sons Greg (Karen) Goulds of Johnson City, TN, Phillip (Cheryl) Goulds of Johnson City, TN, Greg (Pam) Hodge of Sarasota, FL, and daughter Chris (Bill) Laskey of Fountain Inn, SC. His 8 grandchildren Gabe Goulds, Kortney Goulds Caldwell, Josh Goulds, Luke Goulds, Ben Goulds, Alana Hodge, Savana Hodge, Jessica Hartley, Jordan Deakins, and 9 great grandchildren. His sister Phyllis (James) McBride, special nephew Barry Greene, and other nieces and nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Nellie Pitts Goulds, two sisters Leota Triplett and Margie Greene, and his in-laws, Kenova and Ada Potter.Memorial

Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church in Lake Wales, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales, FL, toward the Dome Project or for Guatemala Missions. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

