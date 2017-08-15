She was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Clifton O’ Brien and Nancy Peterson Ray. Mrs. Letterman was a L.P.N. and attended Hulen Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Letterman, son John Clifton Letterman, daughter Nancy Jo Letterman and step father, F. E. Ray.

Joyce Letterman has left behind to cherish her memories: Son: Phil Bailey Letterman; Grandchildren: Kristie Keplinger-Wilson and husband, Tracey, Fred Honeycutt, Nikki Letterman-Bennett and husband Eric, Natalie Letterman, John Letterman and wife, Cindy, Laura Letterman and husband, Brandon Whitehead; 8 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Grandchild; Beloved dog GiGi, who was by her side every day at the Center on Aging and Health.

The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the staff of the Center on Aging and Health for all of their love and care.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Joyce Letterman in a graveside service to be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to attend will meet at 12:50 PM on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hulen Baptist Church, 215 Hulen Ave., Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.