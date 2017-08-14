Zora Emilee McNeal (Bang)

Zora was born in Carter County to the late Robie and Arie Black McNeal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Adams; and a grandson, Terry Arnold; one sister Dorothey Adams and Three brothers, Nobel, George and Fred McNeal. (Her Baby doll Snowfly will go to Heaven with her.)

Zora was a homemaker and was of the Holiness faith. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Caroline Arnold, Jan Brandt and Darlene Babb, all of Elizabethton; her sons, G. W. McNeal of the home and Mark Adams, of Elizabethton; Nine Grandchildren, Denny Poole, Crystal Bowers, Cody Bowers, Jessica Stonemetz, Heather Smith, Kelly Parlier, Tonya Adams-Wilson, Emily Palmer and Michelle Brandt; 14 great grandchildren also survive. A special young man who she raised, Wesley Arron McNeal; two brothers, Cecil McNeal and Odell McNeal; two sisters, Martha Crane and husband Terry and Bertha Payton and husband Tony; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Zora Emilee McNeal will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Nathan Jennings, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Angela Vaughn. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the Whitehead Cemetery in Butler, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Sonny J. Parlier, Shawn Smith, Randall Babb, Kevin Triplett, Dennis Blevins and Glenn Stonemetz. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, to go in procession.

