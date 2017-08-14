Sue “Susie “Reed Garland

Born on November 2, 1943 in Johnson City Tn. Susie was the youngest daughter of the late Harry and Ina Jennings Reed. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved sister Peggy Reed Pearson, her two precious brothers Ernie and Eddie Reed, and brother-in-law, Bob Blevins.

Sue was employed for 30 years at Siemens, formerly Texas Instruments, where she made many lifelong dear friends, especially Millie Green and Mary Blackmore who were two very dear special friends, who stood by her side to the very end.

Sue was a true testament to a faithful Spirit and her love for our Lord. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in the Lamar Community.

Those left to cherish her memory are the love of her life and husband for 51 years Stanley Wayne Garland. Three daughters, Kim Phipps and husband Jay, Tracy Scudder and husband Scott and Gina Larkins and husband Doug, one son, Brian Wayne Garland and wife Melissa. The blessings in her life were many, but her pride and joy were her 15 grandchildren whom she adored. Her grandbabies, as she called them are Briona Phipps and fiancé’ Brandon Montgomery, Kelsey Phipps of Johnson City. Reed, Trey and Kylee Sue Scudder of Paris, Texas, Luke, Cade and Jenna Bree Larkins of Jonesborough, Payton, Emily, and Sarah Grace Garland of Jonesborough, and Nicolas, Isabella, Jase and Casey-Rae Garland of Humble, Texas. She will be cherished and missed by her older sister Lena “Tootie” Reed Blevins, along with Special nieces and nephews, whom she loved and adored. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Dr. Jaishankar (Dr. J) and all the wonderful nurses at the Regional Cancer center at Johnson City, and Mountain States Health Alliance Hospice.

A Memorial Service and visitation will be conducted at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 15, visitation from 5 till 7 pm with the services following, officiated by Pastor Jake Herron and Pastor Byron Paddock. Graveside will be at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday the 16th at 11 am.

Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Reed Scudder, Trey Scudder, Luke Larkins, Cade Larkins, and friend’s Brandon Montgomery and Matt Cox.

At the request of the family in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sue’s memory to St Jude’s Children Hospital at Niswonger, 400 N State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tn 37604.

