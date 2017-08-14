Curtis was born on December 12, 1966, in Johnson City, TN, to Linda Russell Cloyd and the late Jerry Carlos Cloyd. Mr. Cloyd attended Daniel Boone High School.

In addition to his father, Mr. Cloyd was preceded in death by a sister, Jeri Nikole Cloyd.

Curtis is survived by his wife Lisa Mazza Cloyd. The family asks that if anyone has any contact information for Lisa Mazza Cloyd, please contact Snyder’s Memorial Gardens with that contact information, or have Lisa Cloyd contact Snyder’s Memorial Gardens.

The family has chosen to do a cremation and will not be having any formal services at this time. A private service will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to Mr. Cloyd’s family at the funeral home’s website at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Curtis Lee Cloyd.