James “Jim” William Ford, Jr.

A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late J.W. “Bill” and Pauline Smith Ford. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Ford graduated from Boones Creek High School and retired from the United States Postal Service. He served in the United States Army Reserve 639th Transportation Unit, Kingsport during the Berlin crisis. Mr. Ford was past Master of the Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575 in Gray, TN, was also a member of the Knoxville Scottish Rite and the Bristol York Rite. He was a member of the Almas Temple Shriners, Washington D.C.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ford is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah Lynn Ford.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janette Hyder Ford, Gray, TN; one brother, Harry Ford and wife Gail, Johnson City; nephew, Landon Harrison and wife Donna, Gray.

The funeral service for Mr. Ford will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the east chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. E.L. Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The graveside service and interment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Pamela Irantham, F.P.N and Sharon of Family Physicians of Johnson City; Vanessa Fletcher and staff at Amedysis Hospice; Norma Smith, Dan and Ann Farris; Gordon Harrison; Caregivers- Lisa McNeely and her family for their kindness and loving care during Jim’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Farris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson City is serving the Ford family. (423) 928-6111