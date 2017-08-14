Herbert Rainbolt

He was born on October 17, 1926 to the late Brownlow and Orphy Rainbolt. Mr. Rainbolt attended Living Word Church of God in Gray, TN. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Lisa Tipton and her husband Mike, Katie Rainbolt, and Lawanda Harrison and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Jessica Forterberry, Ashley Gibson, Shevtika Hipshire and Linda Hipshire.

A Memorial Service will be held in honor of Mr. Rainbolt at 1:30PM on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Living Word Church of God.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in honor of Herbert to Living Word Church of God, 146 Cherry Street, Gray, TN 37615.

Tribute Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Rainbolt Family.