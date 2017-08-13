Tom “Dick” Barnes

He had retired from the city of Johnson City following 30 years of service. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching Nascar and UT Vols Football. Tom also enjoyed amateur radio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Blanche Barnes; and two sisters.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sue Barnes; daughter, Robin Mysinger and husband, Bobby; son, Charlie Barnes and wife, Tammy; four grandchildren, Amanda Armstrong and fiancé Mark McNabb, Elizabeth Barnes and fiancé, Joey Hill, Grayson Armstrong and wife, Lisa; and Timberly Barnes; one great-grandson, Atom Armstrong; two sisters, Madge Jones and Edna Luttrell; one brother, Cecil Barnes; his fur baby, Poppy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Greg Davis and Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bill Martin, Rex Martin, Jimmy Rector, Sparky Barnes, Charlie Hartley, Mark Jones, and Bill Ferguson.