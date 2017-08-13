Reverend Johnie Ward Widner

A native of Jonesborough, he was the son of the late Elbert Samuel and Ora Belle Reece Widner.

In addition to his parents, Johnie was preceded in death by his loving wife of seventy four years, Iris Crumley Widener, sisters: Edna Bowman, Betty Short; brothers: Ervin Widner, and Elihu Widner.

Johnie was of the Southern Baptist Faith and was Pastor of several churches throughout the years. He had also served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Choir Director. Johnie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Randy Widner and his wife Deena of Johnson City, Anne Campbell and her husband Mike of Jonesborough, Susan Jenkins of Johnson City, Johnny Widner of Johnson City, Bill Widner and his wife Carolyn of Johnson City, Shirley Francis and her husband Kenneth of Jonesborough, and Charlie Short and his wife Dianah of Cedar Town, GA; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Maxie Fleenor, of Johnson City, brothers: Hartsell Widner, of Jonesborough, and Robert Widner, of Arizona; and special friends, Pete and Phyllis Haulsee; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would love to take time and thank Ronda Penley for her excellent care and to our brother, Johnny, who gave dad all the care he could.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City and other times at the home. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00PM in the Sunrise Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ken Gaskins and Rev. Robert English officiating. Music will be provided by The Reece Family, Justin Hoss, and Maverick Summie. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, at McCarty Church Cemetery, 104 McCarthy Church Road, Jonesborough. Active Pallbearers will be Johnie’s grandson and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Haulsee, Hartsell Widner, Tim Reece, Danny and David Reece, David Darnell, Kenneth Francis, Robert Hoss, Sammy Atlasy, Ramsey Atlasy, Scott Francis, and Mike Campbell. Attendees are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM on Wednesday to follow in procession.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Chestnut Grove Union Church, 367 Chestnut Grove Church Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Widner family.