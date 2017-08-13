He was a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late Charles R. and Mamie Ellen Wilson Sutphin. Carl was a loving father and grandfather. Mr. Sutphin previously worked for GE, Magnavox and Mason Dixon Trucking Lines. He was hardworking, passionate, enjoyed farming, rebuilding tractors, talking to friends and family, and loved the outdoors. Mr. Sutphin attended Marbleton Baptist Church and was a member of the Teamsters. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by brothers Bill, Jim and Raymond Sutphin and one sister, Helen Guinn.

Carl B. Sutphin has left behind to cherish his memory: Loving wife, Joanne Jancarek Sutphin;

Son: Allan Sutphin and wife, Jan; Daughter: Reneé Howell and husband, Billie; Grandchildren: Elizabeth and Matthew Sutphin, Brennan Howell and Cynthia Gilbraith and husband, Tyler;

Great Grandchild: Teagan Gilbraith.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carl Sutphin in a graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Park. Reverend Delbert Story and Reverend Zach Smith will officiate. Those who wish to attend will meet at Roselawn Memorial Park by 2:50 PM. Those serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Hayes, Billie Howell, Brennan Howell, Tyler Gilbraith, Jeremy Williams, and Brian Fuchs. Honorary pallbearer will be John Little.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carl B. Sutphin through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.