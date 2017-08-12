He was the last living child of the late Monroe and Hattie Whitehead Julian. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Roberson Julian in 2000; a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Wayne Honeycutt; a son-in-law, Perry Bradford; and 15 brothers and sisters.

Vearl was the oldest living Charter Member and Deacon of Sunset Free Will Baptist Church. He was a 64 year member of the Hampton Masonic Lodge #750 F&AM. He proudly served his country during World War II, having served in the United States Army, 778th Tank Battalion and was present at the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Having left home at an early age to join the Army, he along with several others, were honored in a special ceremony in 2001, where they were presented with their high school diploma. He never met a stranger, could always come up with a wise ole’ saying and was quick to tell you of his Army travels, his love for his family and the Lord. He was a truck driver for TVA for 33 years and retired in 1988 to travel the country with Martha to multiple gospel and bluegrass music festivals in their motorhome.

Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, John and Mary Jo Julian; and his daughters and son-in-law, Patsy and Harry “B” Crow of Hampton and Sue Bradford, of Elizabethton; grandchildren: Kristi and Jeff Smith of Hampton, Robin and Lynn Honeycutt, of Elizabethton, Renay and Duane Estep and Greg Honeycutt, of Michigan; great grandchildren: Elijah and Hannah Smith, Masie, Janie and Julianne Honeycutt, Kyle and Julie Estep and Brent and Martha Estep; great grandchildren: Preston, Wyatt and Brennon Estep and awaiting the arrival of Emmalyn Estep.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Vearl Samuel Julian will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 14, 2017 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Norman Lovelace and Rev. Frank Woods, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Sunset FWB Church Choir and Hannah Smith. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence of his son, at 630 Swimming Pool Road, at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Hampton Masonic Lodge #750 F&AM. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Elijah Smith, Walter Pierce, Randy Lewis, Cotton Stevens, Richard Roberson, Robin Honeycutt and Duane Estep. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Livingston, Gary Singleton, Leon Humphrey, Johnny Ramsey, Carl Roberson, Ben Stevens, Dave Richards and Floyd Bradford. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, to go in procession.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Cornerstone South, Hermitage Health Care, Amedysis Home Health, nurse Emily and the entire staff.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Mr. Julian and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.