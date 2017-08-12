Linda Lockett Robertson

She was born in Johnson City, TN and graduated from Science Hill High School. She received a B.S. In Nursing from the University of Tennessee. Linda was a critical care nurse at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and at the Johnson City Medical Center. Until her health declined, she was a nurse at Hospice Atlanta.

Linda was the daughter of Caroline Luther Lockett and the late Floyd Leon Lockett, Jr. of Johnson City. Her grandparents were the late Herbert and Maude Luther of Elizabethton and Floyd and Hattie Mae Lockett of Johnson City. She was the niece of the late Joan Luther Oakley of Elizabethton.

Besides her mother, Linda is survived by her children, Charles L. (“Charlie”) Robertson, Atlanta, GA and Mary Hannah Robertson Read and son-in-law Chris Read, , Phenix City, AL; her sister, Lucy Lockett Gallo (Steve); her nephew, Nick Gallo; her niece, Natalie Gallo; and her aunt, Helen Ottinger. Surviving cousins include John Oakley, Nancy Oakley, Kimberly DeLaney, and Chris Ottinger. Second cousins include Elizabeth and Olivia Oakley, Zach and Avery Ottinger, and Harrison DeLaney.

Mayes-Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA is servicing the cremation. The family is planning a memorial service which will be held in Johnson City.

Donations can be made to the Genesis Choir of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1336, Johnson City, TN. 37605-1336.