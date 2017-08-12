Judy Weems

She was born in Washington County and a daughter of the late Fred and Bessie Blevins Constable. She was a hand painter at the former Southern Pottery. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Weems; several brothers and sisters.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one daughter, Darlys Smith, Chattanooga; three sisters: Shirley Hollifield and husband Glen, Lena Whitson, all of Erwin and Juanita Constable, Jonesborough; one grandson, Sean Smith and wife, Chrissy, Fort Payne, AL; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Ritter and husband, Bill, Oxford, MS; four great grandchildren: Avery Smith, Halle Smith, Henry Ritter and Paige Ritter; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Peanut also survives.

Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 1:00 P. M. funeral service which will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by Avery Smith. A private family committal service will be held at 2:00 P. M. on Monday, August 14, 2017 in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family is asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 P. M. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Weems to your favorite charity.

