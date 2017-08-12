A native of Erwin, she was a daughter of the late James and Bessie Coffee Ambrose. Joyce was a member of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a very loving, kind and understanding lady. Mrs. Anders enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her flowers, crafting, reading and going shopping. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Edmond G. Anders, daughter Sandra F. Gaddy, sisters Rachael Cummings, Phoebe Jones, Etta Light, Della Lewis, Mildred Honeycutt, Lucille Stamper, Jo Ann Harris, brothers Charles Ambrose, Wade Ambrose, Cloyd Ambrose, Fred Harris, Warner Harris, and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce Ambrose Anders has left behind to cherish her memories: Sons: Mike Anders and wife, Terry,

Rick Anders and wife, Carol, Jerry Anders; Grandchildren: Beth Anders, Casey Anders, Lucas Anders, Kimberly Anders Luber and husband, Eli, Zach Anders and wife, Taylor, Katie Anders, Ally Anders; Great Grandchildren: Emma Grace, Walker, Amelia, Lillian, and Miles; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care staff, Caris Hospice and a special thanks to family and friends who visited during her time of illness.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Joyce Ambrose Anders in a funeral service to be held Monday, August 14, 2017, at 7:00 PM, at Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN 37650. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Betty Adkins and also by Dean and Ginger Wilson. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Monday at Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church and other times at Joyce Anders’ home. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 9:50 AM on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to Evergreen Free Will Baptist Building Fund, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Joyce Ambrose Anders through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.