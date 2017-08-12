Janet Elizabeth Nichols

Janet was born on August 22, 1957, in Manhattan, Kansas to Martha Harris Nichols and Nick Nichols.

Janet experienced a lifelong struggle with severe developmental and intellectual disabilities, along with numerous health issues. In spite of these challenges, Janet was one of the original foodies, as she loved to eat and enjoyed food of all varieties. Janet also liked listening to live music and spending time in the pool. Visits from her beloved grandmother, Jessie Harris, were the highlights of Janet’s years in east Tennessee.

Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and David Calhoun, nieces Avery and Payton Calhoun, nephew Harris Calhoun, stepmother Ann Strickland, sister Phyllis Reinig, brother Brad Strickland (Angie), uncles Gordon Sims (Teresa) and Ralph Nichols (Peggy), and many first cousins.

Janet’s family wishes to thank the staff members of Greene Valley Developmental Center (and since May, Open Arms Care of Chattanooga) for giving Janet decades of excellent, loving and devoted care.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Open Arms Care Foundation

http://openarmscare.org/foundation/ (please select Chattanooga location),

Hospice of Chattanooga www.hospiceofchattanooga.org or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Nichols family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821