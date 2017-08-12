Constance Craft Gallagher

She was a native of Schenectady, NY and the daughter of Charles and Myrtle Sonn Craft.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Gallagher, her two brothers, Wilbur, and Richard Craft and grandson, Scott Lantz.

Connie was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader in Virginia. She loved crocheting baby Afghans and hats for the local Ronald McDonald House and scarfs for the Christmas Train. She traveled with her Air Force husband to France, Germany and Japan but her favorite place was Sacandaga Lake, NY.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her children, H. Edward Gallagher and wife Lisa, Thomas Gallagher, Patricia Heckler, and Michael Gallagher. Connie also left behind 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, that she loved: Matthew Gallagher, Christopher Stanton, William Gallagher, David Lantz, Curtis Gallagher, Sara Bronson; Madison and Laura Stanton, Emma Gallagher, Claire and Henry Lantz, and Amelia Gallagher and a dear Sister- in- law Jean Craft. She also left behind many special nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

In lieu of flowers those who wish can make a donation to their favorite Charity.

The obituary was written by her loving family.