Ron Renfro

Ron was a native of Johnson City and the son of Arlena Ray Renfro, Johnson City, and Ronald Bert Renfro, Johnson City. He was a 1983 graduate of Happy Valley High School, received a B.S. Degree in Political Science from East Tennessee State University in 1988, and later received a Masters Degree in Exercise Science, also from E.T.S.U. Ron worked for many years during his high school and college days at Giant Supermarket, which later became Food Lion. He loved working with the public and working out, The Wellness Center seemed to be the perfect fit for Ron, so in 1992, he began his twenty-five year career there, where he worked as a Personal Trainer. Ron’s passion for his clients kept him going, even thru the days of chemo treatments and radiation, he would still go to work every day he was physically able. Ron played football since he was in the second grade, and continued doing so with the area’s semi-pro teams from 2005 until the spring of 2017, even though he had been battling cancer for more than three years, and on more than one occasion, would play a game following a chemo treatment, inspiring many by his drive and love for the game. Over the years, Ron played in three All-Star games and had three championship wins. He played for the Tennessee Thunder, Virginia Storm, Tennessee Raptors, Knoxville Knights, Tennessee Crusaders and most recently, the Appalachian Outlaws, traveling with his teams throughout Tennessee, and the surrounding states. Ron enjoyed NASCAR and enjoyed cleaning and detailing his cars. He never met a stranger, and you never saw him without that smile, even thru his illness.

Survivors, in addition to Ron’s parents, include his daughter, Elizabeth Renfro, and her mother Anna Kennedy, Johnson City; his sister, Lori Riddle, husband Jeff, and their son Brandon, Johnson City; uncles, Gene Renfro, Burdette Renfro, and James Calvin Ray. The family would like to thank Dr. Claire Paris, the nurses and staff of the 4500 wing of the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Ron and his family. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 13, 2017, at 6:00 P.M., from the sanctuary of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601. Rev. Paul Crowe will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the church. The graveside committal service will be held Monday, August 14, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Brian McKinney, Kenny Butler, Jason Bryce, Jeremy Quiring, Melvin Underwood, Eric Vaughn, Andy Slagle and Donnie Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ron’s co-workers at the Wellness Center, and his teammates of the Appalachian Outlaws Football Team. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 A.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery.

The family requests that in-lieu-of flowers, contributions be made to the Elizabeth Renfro Trust, Suntrust Bank, 426 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN. 37604, or, the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd. #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

