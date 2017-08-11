He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Elmer and Lola Barnett Depew. Robert was an independent truck driver for many years. He enjoyed the out doors especially hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Weldon Depew; two sisters, Dorothy Price and Margaret Hurley; also two nephews, Raymond and Darrell Depew;

Survivors include three children, Michael Depew and wife, Lanette of Elizabethton, Kathy Hickman and husband, Joe of Johnson City and Nancy Kidd of Johnson City; five brothers, Wayne Depew and wife, Jo, David Depew, Ronald Depew and wife, Wynona, Donald Depew and wife, Charlene and Bill Depew and wife, Sherrie; six sisters, Ruth Goodman and husband, Luther, Mary Lee Shell and husband, A.E., Christine Coleman and husband, Grant, Karen Young and husband, Don, Mildred Phillips and husband, Carroll and Jenny Depew; fourteen grandchildren, Lydia, Priscilla, Leo, Isaac, John, Nicky, Hannah, Suzy, Joey, LeeAnn, Jessica, Tina, Katie and Ashley; also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Robert will be conducted at 3:30 PM Sunday, August 13, 2017 in Lyons Cemetery, Elizabethton with Rev. Eddie Blazer and Rev. Eugene Penland officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, 423-928-2245