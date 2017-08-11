Mr. Keith Howard Odom

Mr. Odom was born in Washington County and son of Charles Kenneth & Diana Paulette Mitchell Odom, Jonesborough. He was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. He was an over the road truck driver and enjoyed farming. Mr. Odom was preceded in death by his grandparents, William & Phyllis Mitchell and Orville & Gertrude Odom. He was also preceded in death by Bill & Mary Heart, who was like family.

In addition to his parents, survivors include an uncle, James Howard Odom (Ruth); cousin, Chuck Odom and Tonya McKinney. Celebration of life services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John Moore and Pastor Dwight Hobbs officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, August 14, 2017 at Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are request to meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 9:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Buddy Arrowood, Mark Couch, Chris Boy, Dan Brant, Donnie Henry, Scottie Hamilton, Travis Brown and Johnny Sells.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Samuel Greenwell, 527 Meadow Brook Avenue, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Odom family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821