Mary Emma Brown

Emy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, a dedicated public school teacher for over 35 years, and a graduate of East Tennessee State Teachers College. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Emma was devoted to her family; always ready to entertain a child with a string trick or set out on a blueberry picking adventure. A gracious hostess, she always delighted in entertaining family and friends. Her contributions to the community were never forgotten by the countless students she taught over the years. Out on the town, it was a regular occurrence for a former student to stop and tell her what an influence she had been to his or her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband George S. Brown; her parents Judge W.R. Allen and wife Laura Renfro Allen; eight siblings: Judge Ben Allen, Kate Allen Clemons, Annie B. Allen, Laura Allen Thomas, Lena Allen Taylor, Howard Allen, R. J. Allen, and Floyd Allen. She is survived by two sons Lynn W. Brown (partner, Carol Carr) and Sutton Brown (spouse, Beverly Brown); four grandchildren: Laura Brown, Whitman Brown, Taylor Brown, and Benjamin Brown; four great-grandchildren; and a very special cousin Elizabeth Allen. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 13 at 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to either: The George S. Brown Memorial Scholarship East Tennessee State University Box 70721 Johnson City, TN 37614 The First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton 119 West F Street Elizabethton, TN 37643

