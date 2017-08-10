Wayne Craig Peterson

A native of Winona, MN, he was a son of the late Claire and Betty (Carlson) Peterson. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by wife, Laura Peterson, and parents-in-law and dear friends, Jerome and Maryann Roberts.

Wayne enjoyed a vibrant and exciting life, full of laughter and love. He was the last person in his hometown to be drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his service, he became the U.S. Army's first mobile color television camera operator. Upon his discharge from the military in 1973, he went back to school and earned his Master of Science in Psychology. Wayne utilized this degree in many capacities, from assisting non-custodial parents in finding work, to caring for disabled adults, to counseling people suffering from addiction. Before his passing, Wayne had worked with Frontier Health for nearly 20 years, most recently as a counselor at the Crisis Stabilization Unit. On the rare occasion he wasn't working, he enjoyed refinishing guns, hunting, and woodworking, but his favorite activity was being "Papa" to his only grandchild.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his daughters, Michelle Goulet and her fiancé Wes Sprague, and Stephanie Bertels and her husband Casey; his beloved granddaughter, Olivia Bertels; his siblings, Harlan Peterson and wife Tonya, and Suz Lietzau and husband Bob; and many other relatives and dear friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sarah Briggs, CNA with Princeton Transitional Care; and to the staff of Four Oaks Health Care Center.

The family will gather to greet friends from 4:00PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00PM on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or garden; or memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Cancer Research Institute, or the Colon Cancer Alliance.

Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Peterson family.